Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.52 Million Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,467 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Vericel worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter valued at $221,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Vericel by 5.4% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 8,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total transaction of $505,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,881 shares of company stock worth $1,591,277 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VCEL stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average is $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -3,283.00 and a beta of 1.97.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

