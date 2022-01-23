Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.54 Million Stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of Monro worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA boosted its position in Monro by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 5,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Monro by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 89,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Monro by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Monro by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Monro by 993.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 88,033 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $171,792.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.45 per share, with a total value of $151,125.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

MNRO opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. Monro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.37 and a 1 year high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.13 million. Monro had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 4.31%. Monro’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 63.80%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

