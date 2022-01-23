Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.56 Million Stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,116 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.15% of Ellington Financial worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFC. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 114,741.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 13,769 shares in the last quarter. 60.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $17.48 on Friday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 66.70, a current ratio of 66.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 136.10%. The company had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 52.02%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

