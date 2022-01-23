Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.57 Million Holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,570 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 40,462 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.15% of SFL worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SFL during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SFL by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SFL by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SFL during the 3rd quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in SFL during the 3rd quarter worth $936,000. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SFL has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

SFL opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.89.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $135.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.72 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is -88.89%.

SFL Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

