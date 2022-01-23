Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,443 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Syneos Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 1,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $190,694.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,104 shares of company stock valued at $599,818 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYNH. Citigroup downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.57.

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $86.24 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.53 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.28.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

