Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.58 Million Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,243 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of Boise Cascade worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 22.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCC opened at $68.76 on Friday. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $45.83 and a one year high of $78.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.82.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 3.34%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

