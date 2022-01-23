Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of Innospec worth $1,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IOSP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Innospec by 100.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,698,000 after buying an additional 120,049 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Innospec by 5.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,315,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,835,000 after buying an additional 117,414 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Innospec in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,641,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 21.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 429,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,959,000 after purchasing an additional 76,012 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 92.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Innospec news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $35,010.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IOSP opened at $94.39 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Innospec had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $376.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.98%.

IOSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CL King cut their price target on shares of Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

