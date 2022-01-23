Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 155,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,384 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.22% of Perdoceo Education worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 479,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 26.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 20,451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 83.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 53,939 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the third quarter worth $965,000. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $11.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $774.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.17. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Robert Kline sold 30,000 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $312,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 6,894 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $81,349.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,079 shares of company stock valued at $625,569. Insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

