Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,554 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Ping Identity worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PING. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 5.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 49.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 19,754 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 18.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 13.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 20,287 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 19.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,187,000 after acquiring an additional 560,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $320,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,601,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,840,350 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PING opened at $19.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.21. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $37.23. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.24 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PING shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

