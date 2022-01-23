Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 38,513 Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) by 413.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,513 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.08% of Seer worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEER. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seer by 284.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Seer by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Seer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Seer by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seer by 133.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,577,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

SEER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen began coverage on Seer in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David R. Horn sold 26,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $532,290.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 76,273 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,091 over the last 90 days. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEER stock opened at $15.61 on Friday. Seer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $84.60. The company has a market capitalization of $963.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.29.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seer Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

