Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.07% of WesBanco worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter worth $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 21.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 205.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.03. WesBanco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $39.87.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). WesBanco had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $148.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In other news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,099,052.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

