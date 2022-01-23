Deutsche Bank AG Sells 17,296 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,296 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $69.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $79.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.86.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

