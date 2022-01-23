Deutsche Bank AG Sells 233,152 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 65.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 233,152 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.05% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,321,000 after buying an additional 99,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,349,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after purchasing an additional 84,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 30,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 152,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LILA opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.72. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.97 and a 52-week high of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.42.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Noyes purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $56,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balan Nair purchased 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $99,528.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,800 shares of company stock valued at $275,378 over the last three months. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

