Deutsche Bank AG Sells 578 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $342.35 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $298.59 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $357.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

