Deutsche Bank AG Sells 6,926 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,554 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of Fulton Financial worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FULT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

FULT opened at $17.82 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.23.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FULT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell bought 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

