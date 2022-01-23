Deutsche Bank AG Sells 81,343 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 643,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 81,343 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIC. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 671.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Enel Chile in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENIC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enel Chile in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.74 price target for the company.

ENIC opened at $2.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.29.

Enel Chile Company Profile

Enel Chile SA engages in the development, operation, generation, and distribution of electricity. It operates through following segments: Generation, Transmission, and Distribution. The Generation segment supplies electricity to end customers using lines and substations that belong to transmission and distribution companies.

