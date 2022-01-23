Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of MEDNAX worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MD. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in MEDNAX by 71.2% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the second quarter worth about $81,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MEDNAX by 198.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in MEDNAX during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 59,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $1,583,570.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $249,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 267,547 shares of company stock valued at $7,277,879. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MD stock opened at $24.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.40.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 1.05%. The business had revenue of $493.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MD shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.56.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

