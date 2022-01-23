Deutsche eMark 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.00 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $56,262.34 and approximately $11.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

