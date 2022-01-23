dForce Reaches Market Cap of $35.01 Million (DF)

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. dForce has a total market capitalization of $35.01 million and $2.88 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0976 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce has traded down 20.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00045552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006104 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

dForce (CRYPTO:DF) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,934,977 coins and its circulating supply is 358,645,530 coins. dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . dForce’s official website is dforce.network . dForce’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

Buying and Selling dForce

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce using one of the exchanges listed above.

