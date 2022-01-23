DFSocial Gaming Hits 24 Hour Volume of $56,181.00 (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 27.9% against the dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $56,181.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for about $0.1000 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00050696 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,457.41 or 0.06943924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00058790 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,395.34 or 1.00017034 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003403 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

