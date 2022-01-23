DG Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,394,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,315,000. Community Health Systems comprises 3.3% of DG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Community Health Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CYH. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,952,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,326,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after acquiring an additional 693,184 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 337.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 793,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 611,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,059,000 after acquiring an additional 514,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $17.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CYH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

