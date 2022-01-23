DG Capital Management LLC Has $13.17 Million Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

DG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Brinker International accounts for 2.7% of DG Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned 0.59% of Brinker International worth $13,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,732,000 after buying an additional 144,310 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Brinker International by 461.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,850 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 84.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,644 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Brinker International by 109.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Brinker International by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,285,000 after purchasing an additional 40,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $86,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Shares of EAT opened at $32.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.26. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

