DG Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

DG Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Dine Brands Global comprises about 3.3% of DG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned 1.15% of Dine Brands Global worth $16,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,897,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,315,000 after purchasing an additional 99,055 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 15.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,784,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $144,934,000 after purchasing an additional 235,653 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,968,000 after purchasing an additional 101,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,026,000 after purchasing an additional 30,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 20.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 280,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,049,000 after purchasing an additional 47,611 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

NYSE:DIN opened at $62.75 on Friday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.81.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

