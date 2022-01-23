DG Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

DG Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,580,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,322 shares during the quarter. Inspired Entertainment accounts for 3.8% of DG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned 6.76% of Inspired Entertainment worth $18,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after acquiring an additional 45,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of INSE opened at $12.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.52. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

