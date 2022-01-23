DG Capital Management LLC Sells 100,150 Shares of Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL)

DG Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,109,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,150 shares during the period. Full House Resorts accounts for about 2.4% of DG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.24% of Full House Resorts worth $11,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 6,157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of Full House Resorts stock opened at $8.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.82 million, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.88. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $12.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $47.24 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Full House Resorts news, VP Elaine Guidroz sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth Robert Adams sold 10,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $123,561.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,838 shares of company stock valued at $157,999 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

