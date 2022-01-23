DG Capital Management LLC Sells 238,954 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

DG Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 238,954 shares during the period. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals accounts for 1.8% of DG Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals worth $8,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,601 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,728,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 211.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 594,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after purchasing an additional 403,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 902,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,976,000 after purchasing an additional 291,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 410,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 243,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AUPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.84. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $14.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.22% and a negative net margin of 215.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $1,160,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 265,000 shares of company stock worth $7,960,200. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

