DG Capital Management LLC Sells 30,000 Shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ)

DG Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. DG Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 2nd quarter worth $5,434,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the 2nd quarter worth $18,381,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 533.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 231,600 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPAQ opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPAQ shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

