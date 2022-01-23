DG Capital Management LLC Sells 48,394 Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

DG Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 907,047 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 48,394 shares during the quarter. DG Capital Management LLC owned about 4.21% of Aware worth $3,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Aware during the third quarter worth $431,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aware by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 28,140 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Aware during the third quarter worth $28,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aware by 4.9% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 48,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aware by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

In other news, Director John S. Stafford III bought 50,000 shares of Aware stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $154,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John S. Stafford III bought 20,016 shares of Aware stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $57,846.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Aware stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.60. Aware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $6.52.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter. Aware had a negative net margin of 38.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%.

Aware Company Profile

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

