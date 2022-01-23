DG Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp (NASDAQ:ORIA)

DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp (NASDAQ:ORIA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Orion Biotech Opportunities as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,864,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,467,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Orion Biotech Opportunities in the third quarter valued at approximately $978,000. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orion Biotech Opportunities stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. is based in New York.

