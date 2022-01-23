DG Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI)

DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 158,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000. DG Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPDI. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter worth $33,574,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $393,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $197,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,475,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $3,393,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.75 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition stock opened at $6.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.75. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $14.98.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

