DIGG (DIGG) Price Reaches $32,478.14 on Top Exchanges

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. DIGG has a total market cap of $16.33 million and $62,164.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for approximately $32,478.14 or 0.91988138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DIGG has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00050445 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,433.12 or 0.06891335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.15 or 0.00059895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,310.93 or 1.00011468 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003405 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

