DIGG (DIGG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.79 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for $31,391.72 or 0.87925213 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market cap of $15.79 million and $111,961.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00052244 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,499.27 or 0.07000222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00059500 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,682.92 or 0.99944451 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007658 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003462 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

