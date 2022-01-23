Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $1.71. Digital Realty Trust reported earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.79 to $7.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.54.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 107,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,646 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $154.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.