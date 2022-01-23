DigitalBits (XDB) Achieves Market Cap of $290.98 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $290.98 million and $2.01 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.00272197 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00015694 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002387 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009649 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000097 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

