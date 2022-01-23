Digitalcoin Hits Market Cap of $148,993.18 (DGC)

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $148,993.18 and $105.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,369.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,444.95 or 0.06912563 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.96 or 0.00305222 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.21 or 0.00823330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010171 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00068975 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008657 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.81 or 0.00432038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00253641 BTC.

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,295,108 coins. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

