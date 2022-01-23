Digitex City (DGTX) Price Tops $0.0135

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, Digitex City has traded flat against the dollar. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex City coin can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00045030 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006413 BTC.

Digitex City Profile

DGTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official message board is digitexfutures.com/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex City Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

