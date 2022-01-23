Dimecoin 1-Day Volume Tops $75.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and approximately $75.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded down 26.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.09 or 0.00140856 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000073 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

DIME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

