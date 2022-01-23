Dimension Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 36,039 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $161.73 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.89 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.80.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

