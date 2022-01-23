Dimension Capital Management LLC Buys 1,448 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Moderna by 263.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after acquiring an additional 112,251 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,224,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Moderna by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 159,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Moderna by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.47.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $160.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.17 and a 200-day moving average of $319.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $117.34 and a one year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.36, for a total value of $4,910,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total value of $3,098,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,838,180 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

