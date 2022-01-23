Dimension Capital Management LLC Has $9.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dimension Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,536 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.9% of Dimension Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Dimension Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,268 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,222,000 after buying an additional 332,537 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,573,000 after purchasing an additional 225,339 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,376,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,170,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,075,000 after buying an additional 40,609 shares during the period. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $76.34 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

