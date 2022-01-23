DinoExchange Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $64.00 (DINO)

DinoExchange (CURRENCY:DINO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, DinoExchange has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. DinoExchange has a market capitalization of $399,049.46 and approximately $64.00 worth of DinoExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DinoExchange coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000160 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DinoExchange alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00050792 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,450.23 or 0.06939814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00061077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,307.74 or 1.00002395 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003401 BTC.

About DinoExchange

DinoExchange’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,075,147 coins. DinoExchange’s official Twitter account is @dinoexchange

Buying and Selling DinoExchange

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DinoExchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DinoExchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DinoExchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DinoExchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DinoExchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.