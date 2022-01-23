Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.83.

DFS traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.45. 1,958,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.00. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $81.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

