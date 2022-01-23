Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.42 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will report earnings per share of $3.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.82 and the lowest is $2.96. Discover Financial Services reported earnings per share of $5.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $13.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.57 to $15.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.35 to $15.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Discover Financial Services.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.29.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DFS opened at $114.45 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $81.27 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 11.96%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

