Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.83.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.45. 1,958,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,281. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $81.27 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.00.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.96%.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 80.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 36,003 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

