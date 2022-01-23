Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 242,592 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Discover Financial Services worth $98,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,003 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 243,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 120,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,244,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DFS opened at $114.45 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $81.27 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 39.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.29.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

