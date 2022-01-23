Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) & Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) Financial Comparison

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) and Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Discovery and Troika Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Discovery 0 5 8 0 2.62 Troika Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Discovery currently has a consensus price target of $43.20, indicating a potential upside of 64.96%. Given Discovery’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Discovery is more favorable than Troika Media Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Discovery and Troika Media Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Discovery $10.67 billion 1.24 $1.22 billion $1.88 13.93 Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Discovery has higher revenue and earnings than Troika Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares Discovery and Troika Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Discovery 10.42% 11.62% 4.27% Troika Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Discovery shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Troika Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Discovery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.9% of Troika Media Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Discovery beats Troika Media Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc. is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science. The International Networks segment consists of international television networks and websites. The company was founded by John S. Hendricks in September 1982 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group, Inc. a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services. The company also provides brand fundamentals development, brand voice and personality development, marketing strategy, public relations, crisis management, and physical and digital experiential services. It serves fashion, beauty, jewelry/watches, beverage alcohol, pharmaceuticals, entertainment, consumer goods, telco, tech, sports, and automotive industries, as well as non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California.

