DNotes Price Down 81.8% This Week (NOTE)

DNotes (CURRENCY:NOTE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, DNotes has traded down 81.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DNotes coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. DNotes has a total market cap of $6,506.07 and approximately $64,273.00 worth of DNotes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes Profile

DNotes is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2014. DNotes’ total supply is 155,043,262 coins and its circulating supply is 135,043,262 coins. DNotes’ official Twitter account is @DNotesCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DNotes is dnotescoin.com . The Reddit community for DNotes is https://reddit.com/r/DNotes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DNotes is a shared stake concept, placing a large percentage of the coins in the hands of many, increasing personal stake and personal interest in the coin in promoting the long term value of the currency. A rapid acceptance by a very large number of individuals and groups generating the most liquidity and high transactional value is their goal.To ensure the best future for DNotes, their development team will remain focused, swift and agile in the relentless pursuit of technology changes and bring you the best as they become available. The development team is currently working on mobile application integration and development. “

Buying and Selling DNotes

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DNotes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DNotes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DNotes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

