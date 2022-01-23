DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Holdings Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in DocuSign by 183.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $1,634,974.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,747 shares of company stock worth $14,413,903. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $116.13 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.52 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of -200.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.98 and its 200-day moving average is $244.30.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

