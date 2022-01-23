Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000391 BTC on exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion and $996.32 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.67 or 0.00308498 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009828 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000723 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Dogecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

