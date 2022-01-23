Don-key Price Down 13.7% Over Last Week (DON)

Don-key (CURRENCY:DON) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One Don-key coin can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000853 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Don-key has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Don-key has a total market capitalization of $13.14 million and approximately $494,557.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.94 or 0.00308546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010206 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000729 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003779 BTC.

About Don-key

DON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,654,767 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

Don-key Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Don-key using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.